Tunnel provision: Development mustn't run ahead of the risks it may run
Summary
- The tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand is one of a string of recent mishaps. It should make us insist that various risks associated with infrastructural projects are mitigated appropriately right at their planning stage
It’s a relief that the 40 workers trapped in the 4.5km-long highway tunnel being burrowed in Uttarakhand that saw a section of it collapse are reported to be safe even as efforts to rescue them are underway. Food and oxygen are being supplied via tubes through the 60-metre-stretch of debris that isolates them. A 3-foot-wide steel pipe is also being extended with the aid of hydraulic jacks to extract them. While such missions always bear some uncertainty, that the workers survived Sunday’s cave-in has kept hopes up. Authorities have established walky-talky contact with the workers and their escape seems a matter of time. Once that happens, though, this mishap can be expected to fade away from public attention, just as others have in the past, without us evidently having learnt any lessons.