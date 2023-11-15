Tunnel provision: Development mustn't run ahead of the risks it may run

It’s a relief that the 40 workers trapped in the 4.5km-long highway tunnel being burrowed in Uttarakhand that saw a section of it collapse are reported to be safe even as efforts to rescue them are underway. Food and oxygen are being supplied via tubes through the 60-metre-stretch of debris that isolates them. A 3-foot-wide steel pipe is also being extended with the aid of hydraulic jacks to extract them. While such missions always bear some uncertainty, that the workers survived Sunday’s cave-in has kept hopes up. Authorities have established walky-talky contact with the workers and their escape seems a matter of time. Once that happens, though, this mishap can be expected to fade away from public attention, just as others have in the past, without us evidently having learnt any lessons.

The frequency with which accidents related to development work are taking place in India is worrying. Just weeks earlier, diversion tunnels at a hydroelectric project on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border were blocked by a landslide, threatening a river-flow crisis. Last month, parts of the Chungthang Dam got washed away by flash floods in the Teesta river. Earlier this year, crevices that appeared in roads and concrete structures in Joshimath, attributed by critics to heavy public-project work in the hilly terrain around it, put the entire town in danger. The list goes on, but there is little evidence that much has changed in our approach. The latest mishap took place between Brahmakhal and Yamunotri in the Uttarkashi region, where the government’s Char Dham Yatra plan involves linking four of the state’s high-altitude pilgrimage centres with better roads. Devotee and tourist traffic has been swelling to these spots set amid picturesque mountains. Growing numbers, coupled with a need for military access to zones close to our border with China, had lent their weight to a step-up in highway connectivity. That local economies would get a big boost must also have been a consideration. Accessibility can raise Uttarakhand’s tourism potential. The state’s lack of job avenues has driven its youth to look for opportunities outside. Emigration has emptied entire villages. To reverse this, economic development is critical.

Development, however, must never be at the cost of irreversible environmental damage. The Himalayas have fold mountain ranges as well as hills made of what molten snow eroded and washed down over millennia. They are also relatively young, born of a tectonic plate collision, and therefore not as stable as we would like. Some parts are more fragile than others. Joshimath, for example, rests on a hillside composed of landslide debris. Our approach in such sensitive regions must always be subject to strict geological and environmental scrutiny. All projects above a certain size should have all their risks mapped out clearly, with the resilience of structures calculated on realistic data. While climate change may increase and worsen landslides and flash floods, the region is also situated in a high seismic-activity zone, making it vulnerable to quakes. Projects planned here must be strong enough to survive various adversities. While we do have an official check-list before go-aheads are given, the frequency of mishaps in recent times cannot be taken as just a reflection of India’s enlarged outlays on infrastructure. The government has made an infra boost the focal point of its policy agenda in recent years and might be keen to showcase its results as soon as possible. But political considerations must not overshadow broader concerns.