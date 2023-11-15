Tunnel provision: Development mustn't run ahead of the risks it may run

Development, however, must never be at the cost of irreversible environmental damage. The Himalayas have fold mountain ranges as well as hills made of what molten snow eroded and washed down over millennia. They are also relatively young, born of a tectonic plate collision, and therefore not as stable as we would like. Some parts are more fragile than others. Joshimath, for example, rests on a hillside composed of landslide debris. Our approach in such sensitive regions must always be subject to strict geological and environmental scrutiny. All projects above a certain size should have all their risks mapped out clearly, with the resilience of structures calculated on realistic data. While climate change may increase and worsen landslides and flash floods, the region is also situated in a high seismic-activity zone, making it vulnerable to quakes. Projects planned here must be strong enough to survive various adversities. While we do have an official check-list before go-aheads are given, the frequency of mishaps in recent times cannot be taken as just a reflection of India’s enlarged outlays on infrastructure. The government has made an infra boost the focal point of its policy agenda in recent years and might be keen to showcase its results as soon as possible. But political considerations must not overshadow broader concerns.