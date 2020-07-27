Opinion | Turbocharge India’s youth for a sustainable economic comeback

India’s investment in human capital has simply not kept up with the size of its youth bulge, the pace of structural transformation, and technological advances. The country will continue to add 12 million new workers every year to its labour force for the next two decades. Agriculture, which employs more than half of that force, will not be able to employ new entrants. Non-agricultural jobs must take the lead role, but are more skill intensive. The covid pandemic, however, could create an education crisis, given its various restrictions, and yield a generation that will lose out on learning. This would be a severe setback. Even before the pandemic, access to basic education was denied to the bulk of school-age children, and a university-level education was far beyond the reach of millions. The divide between those who have access to education and those who don’t has increased, as existing education and skill development programmes are limited in scope, and not accessible or affordable for everyone. These are focused on urban areas and on formal sectors. It is tilted against small towns and rural areas, and the informal sector that employs more than 70% of the labour force. Hub-and-spoke models, which link different states, ministries and the public sector with the private, are outdated and unable to promote collaboration among multiple stakeholders.