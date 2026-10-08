Turmoil ahead: Unhappy Europe is in the throes of a potentially major political shift

More than 75 years after the end of World War II, conflict is spreading across Europe once again. But this time, the antagonism is within nations, and the contest, though fierce, is mostly non-violent and will be determined by the ballot box.
More than 75 years after the end of World War II, conflict is spreading across Europe once again. But this time, the antagonism is within nations, and the contest, though fierce, is mostly non-violent and will be determined by the ballot box.
This week alone, Spain’s left-of-centre prime minister Pedro Sánchez dissolved parliament early and called for fresh elections after his plan to speed up housing projects in the country was blocked by his right-wing political opponents.
This week alone, Spain’s left-of-centre prime minister Pedro Sánchez dissolved parliament early and called for fresh elections after his plan to speed up housing projects in the country was blocked by his right-wing political opponents.
Sánchez was responding to nationwide outrage after an 87-year-old woman was evicted from her Madrid apartment because she was unable to meet a rent increase, triggering mass protests over the country’s lack of housing.
In France, meanwhile, on Tuesday more than 250,000 people took to the streets to protest poor conditions in state schools, exacerbated by severe budget cuts of €43 billion intended to contain a widening deficit, placed at 5.4% of GDP.
Students were quickly joined by teachers and firefighters as the movement widened. The far-right front-runner for next year’s presidential election, Marine Le Pen, accused the far left of instigating violence.
Last week, the UK’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham told his Labour Party conference that he would, in effect, roll back Thatcherism. Burnham’s folksy manner and cost-of-living band aids have bolstered Labour’s prospects, which have also been helped by a spate of scandals affecting the anti-immigration UK Reform Party led by Nigel Farage.
Appointed prime minister this summer, Burnham moved quickly to lower taxes on energy for a fixed duration in response to the Strait of Hormuz conflict, giving people “breathing space” as fuel costs rose. He also boldly announced that his government planned to curb the rise in pension costs while finding funds for increasing the care of elderly people in need of attention at home. And he plans a survey of the UK to see if people want to undo Brexit.
The UK’s budget this month will offer an insight into how he plans to make good on his many promises.
It is too early to determine whether Burnham’s honeymoon will last, but the centre-left across the developed world could learn something from the man who was Manchester’s mayor for almost a decade. On top of that list should be Burnham’s focus on cost-of-living issues and his ability to signal a decisive turn away from technocratic neoliberalism.
By contrast, President Friedrich Merz of Germany, a corporate lawyer, who in breaks from politics was chair of the supervisory board of BlackRock Germany, and President Emmanuel Macron of France, a former investment banker, seem distant from ground-level concerns even as right-wing populists enjoy a huge upswing in their nations. Both these leaders have abysmal approval ratings in their respective countries.
Burnham’s upbeat style is somewhat similar to that of New York City’s mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose first year in office has been characterized by wild popularity as he tackles issues seemingly as simple as filling potholes, complete with TikTok videos to prove it, and more complex ones such as setting up low-cost grocery stores across the five boroughs of New York.
Regardless of who is in power, the real crisis in the West is a rise in short-term debt coinciding with rising interest rates. This is especially true of the US, UK and France. Inevitably, governments struggle to make the case that generous welfare spending on pensions and healthcare needs to be cut. If handled poorly, as in France, whose budget proposed to cut primary and secondary teacher positions against a backdrop of already overcrowded classrooms, mass protests could easily follow.
The problem is that Western governments spent too much in response to the financial crisis of 2008 and the pandemic, and now the cutbacks are falling inequitably upon public services even as stock markets have risen and housing becomes more expensive.
Spain has built fewer homes per capita than any high-income country in the past decade, according to the Financial Times. More than half of young adults live with their parents, compared with a third in 2005. The UK’s Labour government is well behind its targets for building new housing in the country.
In this environment of growing inequality and housing stress, budget cuts are an easy target for the far right or far left, in part because social media makes it easier for propagandists to make wild claims about an influx of immigrants, for instance, or the unfairness of cutbacks without those claims being evaluated by independent media.
Add to this general discontent the fact that a slowdown in job creation across the developed world—as in India—is disproportionately hurting new entrants to the workforce, and you have the makings of a series of political crises in the West. Youth unemployment in Italy is now at 20% Even in the US, a reliable job-creating machine, youth unemployment at 7% is twice that of older cohorts.
On Monday, I was awoken at 5.30am by the din of student protests outside the college of medicine in Paris. As the day progressed, the protests grew larger and louder still, with organizers saying the actual number across the country was half a million.
What’s remarkable was how unfazed my host and the city at large seemed. Perpetual political despondency in our world of inadequate governance and narrowing policy choices is now simply commonplace.
The author is a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.