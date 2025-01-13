Turmoil in South Korea exposes it to the risk of political paralysis
Summary
- The fate of impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol is being fought over in the streets while a nuclear North looms, even as the US defence umbrella may weaken under Trump. Seoul needs compromise and unity, not division and strife
South Korea’s prolonged political crisis appears to have no end in sight. It’s just over a month since President Yoon Suk Yeol declared, then lifted, martial law, and since then, the domestic and regional challenges have been multiplying. To manage the chaos, citizens need to set aside their differences and find a way out of the impasse. That won’t be easy.