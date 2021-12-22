Turmoil on the high seas: Indian shippers need stability assurers

If left unaddressed, these supply-chain woes could jeopardize the competitiveness of India’s booming export industry and drag down the overall economic recovery. Several short- and long-term actions can help cushion the impact. Given the fragile and volatile nature of the current shipping networks, companies must strengthen their end-to-end real-time visibility of supply and demand through a ‘global nerve centre’ that ideally has reliable data all the way from their international suppliers to their customers. This could also help companies spot other international multi-modal solutions. For example, they could create a stocking location in Dubai or Europe, potentially transport expensive products via air freight to these markets, and then ship wares to the US, or use rail movement from those stocking locations, thus speeding up the delivery.

