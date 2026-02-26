Before the enactment of India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), there was very little talk of turnaround professionals. Yet, they were deployed in many companies, not as external consultants, but as individual key managerial personnel (KMP).
Turnaround specialists can help turn failing firms around if legal hazards are kept out of their way
SummaryTurnaround specialists can play a vital role in reviving distressed firms and preserving enterprise value, but they risk legal provisions holding them liable for past actions they had no role in. To speed up insolvency resolution, the government should offer them safe harbour.
