Turning around Kotak Bank’s stock will be the true test of Vaswani’s leadership
Summary
- Uday Kotak, the bank’s promoter and CEO until September, has said he is proud to bring a ‘global Indian’ home to build his bank business, but the equity market doesn’t seem to have warmed to Vaswani’s appointment
When mortgage lender HDFC Ltd secured a banking licence in 1994 after the government and the RBI decided to open up the Indian banking sector to private players, the man who was appointed to head the new private bank was from CitiBank in the Far East – Aditya Puri. Over the next two decades he built from scratch a bank that is now one of the world’s biggest by market capitalisation. The foundation for that growth was laid by focusing on technology, a new customer experience, packages, a strong management information system, and consistent growth – both in terms of assets and liabilities – for years.