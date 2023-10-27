Turning around Kotak Bank’s stock will be the true test of Vaswani’s leadership

Some analysts, and perhaps the equity market, may not quite have warmed up to Vaswani’s appointment, given the concerns around succession issues at the bank after Kotak stepped down, and its prospects, especially at a time of fierce competition among private lenders. There is also unease, perhaps, at the appointment of a banker with little grounding or experience in the Indian banking industry that’s no doubt riddled with unique challenges. Add to this the fact that the bank had a couple of potential senior executives in-house that were fit to be elevated to CEO but were overlooked in favour of Vaswani.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}