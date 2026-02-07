The revolutionary orthodoxy and pioneering spirit of T.V. Sundram Iyengar
T.V. Sundram Iyengar's combination of audacity in business, accompanied by a strong social ethos, was characteristic of India's early industrialists.
In 1930s Madurai, a city of temples and architecture, Thirukkurungudi Vengaram Sundram Iyengar's home smelt of two incompatible things: sandalwood incense and motor oil. The incense was an inheritance since he came from a line of Brahmins for whom ritual observance was as natural as breathing. The motor oil was a choice.