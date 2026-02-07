The revolutionary orthodoxy and pioneering spirit of T.V. Sundram Iyengar

The true measure of the man, though, wasn't found in his ledgers, but in his home. A teetotaler, a vegetarian, and a practitioner of extreme discipline who rose long before dawn, Iyengar was an ascetic. But beneath the orthodoxy, he was a radical. When his daughter, T.S. Soundram, was widowed in her late teens in the 1920s, the crushing weight of tradition threatened to relegate her to a life of shaven-headed seclusion. Instead, under the direct influence of Mahatma Gandhi, who was a spiritual guide to the family, Iyengar did the unthinkable. He refused to let tradition bury his daughter's future. He urged her to continue her studies and later blessed her remarriage to G. Ramachandran, a fellow freedom fighter, in November 1940.