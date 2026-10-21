TVS succession row: Here's what family businesses can learn from it

The handling of succession within one of India’s oldest business families—TVS—is a cautionary tale for India Inc.
The handling of succession within one of India’s oldest business families—TVS—is a cautionary tale for India Inc.
In December 2020, the TVS Group carried out a corporate restructuring. The 109-year-old conglomerate dismantled complex cross-holdings across four family branches, gave each branch operational independence and protected the group’s underlying goodwill.
In December 2020, the TVS Group carried out a corporate restructuring. The 109-year-old conglomerate dismantled complex cross-holdings across four family branches, gave each branch operational independence and protected the group’s underlying goodwill.
In doing so, it appeared to have cracked the code of multigenerational legacy planning. Yet, less than six years later, public disclosures about succession within chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan’s immediate family branch bear out a warning that dividing management roles among heirs is a different task from dividing the family’s wealth within family enterprises.
The rift centres on a distinction that family enterprises often overlook until corporate filings expose it. TVS Motor Co managing director Sudarshan Venu holds that the 2020 family pact, together with a March 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), settled the long-term leadership and ownership structure of the group’s key assets, TVS Holdings and TVS Motor Co. A statutory disclosure by TVS Holdings designating key beneficial ownership under the VS Trust formalized this direction.
In response, TAFE chairperson Mallika Srinivasan and Sundaram-Clayton managing director Lakshmi Venu said that operational assignments were never meant to be a final, unequal division of family wealth.
In their view, operational roles, trademark boundaries and non-compete agreements do not amount to an economic settlement without transparent asset valuations, formal negotiations and mutual consent.
This conflict fits a familiar pattern described by the Three-Circle Model of family business. Developed by Renato Tagiuri and John Davis, it shows that family enterprises operate across three overlapping circles: family, ownership and management.
The flaw in many recent Indian family restructurings lies in treating executive stewardship (the management circle) as a proxy for a fair division of the estate, which belongs to the ownership circle.
Assigning sibling A to lead entity X and sibling B to lead entity Y settles day-to-day operational friction. However, ownership rights, which cover equity value, voting power, and asset growth, follow a completely different path.
When A’s company expands into a ₹2 trillion market leader while B’s sector faces structural or cyclical headwinds, the valuation gap widens. If ownership was never equalized, or paired with a way to rebalance it later, the arrangement will come under strain.
This gap holds three lessons for promoters planning generational succession, especially those transitioning from informal patriarch-led consensus to formal legal agreements.
First, separate leadership roles from equity allocation. Succession plans are often built around executive titles and board seats because operational peace is the most pressing priority. Stability across generations also needs a clear way to balance equity. If one successor takes over a high-growth flagship company, the estate plan must include non-voting share equalization, liquidity adjustments, or real estate allocation to keep siblings on an even financial footing.
Second, provide for rebalancing over time. Agreements drawn up at a single point in time are vulnerable to market shifts. Succession plans should build in periodic review windows or pre-negotiated buyout options to manage long-term sector divergence without turning it into a family quarrel.
Third, holding company governance must be formalized and given real authority. Family disputes tend to flare up in the holding companies at the top. Independent directors on holding company boards should be empowered by a formal Family Constitution to monitor trust arrangements and mediate disagreements among owners.
Beyond the boardroom, the episode also raises questions for regulators, especially the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Listed companies often treat promoter arrangements as internal family matters with no bearing on operations. Yet, shifts in beneficial ownership or trust arrangements directly affect who ultimately controls the company.
Regulatory frameworks should consider requiring standard disclosures whenever a private family MoU or trust realignment involves entities holding controlling stakes in listed firms. Public shareholders need to see possible changes in control well before formal legal processes begin.
India also needs a specialized route for family business mediation. Its regulatory architecture generally treats promoter-led conglomerates like widely-held companies, even though family-controlled businesses account for a large share of GDP.
A dedicated commercial mediation track for family enterprise restructurings under the National Company Law Tribunal framework could resolve holding-company disputes faster. That would protect minority investors and the wider capital market.
Given the TVS Group’s high standards of corporate governance, the family will likely seek an amicable resolution through direct dialogue.
Still, as a generation of Indian promoters hands over to the next, the lesson is clear. Legacy planning cannot rest on ambiguous MoUs or a division of executive roles alone. Unless families settle ownership, the growth of one heir’s company can unsettle the whole arrangement.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is professor, economics, and executive director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at Bhavan’s SPJIMR.