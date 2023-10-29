Tweaks won’t suffice: Unilever may need to smash the mould

Hein Schumacher, the new chief executive officer of Unilever, has left the fireworks at home. Instead of announcing a review of the company’s portfolio—which spans beauty, personal care and food—he’s tinkering around the edges. That’s a mistake, and the shares fell about 3% early Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schumacher wants to generate better performance from what he has inherited. But if he can’t produce higher growth over the next few years, he will have to tackle the thorny issue of whether Dove soap and Magnum ice-cream even belong in the same company. Then it will be a problem of his own doing, not just one left by predecessor Alan Jope.

Unilever owns a suite of household names and generates almost 60% of sales from emerging markets, which should deliver faster revenue expansion than more mature regions. Yet, on Thursday, Schumacher said there had been a “disconnect" between the company’s strengths and its performance. That is underlined by the fact that just 38% of Unilever’s businesses gained share in the third quarter, down from 48% in the first quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To address this, the CEO will focus on the top 30 brands, representing 70% of the company’s revenue, and will “selectively optimize the portfolio." Big M&As will be a no-no. He also plans to shake up Unilever’s too-comfortable culture, with a new top team and greater focus on results.

Not setting a profit target is wise. Jope was hamstrung by sticking to his forerunner Paul Polman’s goal of lifting the operating margin to 20%, when investors focused on sales growth. Ditching this means Schumacher can concentrate on the top line.

Targeting sales growth of 3% to 5%, with “modest margin expansion," he wants to improve returns on Unilever’s investments and wring more benefits from the much-criticized sustainability efforts. Purpose will no longer be forced on every brand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schumacher has endorsed the organization put in place by Jope—shifting from a structure arranged around divisions and geographies to five business units: beauty and well-being, personal care, home care, nutrition, and ice-cream. Managers should be incentivized to maximize each division’s performance, so they make better strategic choices and faster decisions.

As the tide of rampant price increases goes out, consumers should be able to buy more, boosting sales. This happened the last time prices stabilized after a bout of inflation following the 2008 financial crisis. Unilever needs to see this again. Volume fell 0.6% in the third quarter, with Europe particularly poor at a 10.7% decline. What happens when this trend runs out of steam? Schumacher will be faced with the same questions about the portfolio.

His focus on top brands implies action to tackle weaker names, and he will continue to prune. Unilever has already ditched US personal care unit Suave, and on Thursday announced the sale of a majority stake in Dollar Shave Club, which it bought for reported $1 billion in 2016. Other acquisitions, such as Blueair air purifiers and SmartyPants vitamins, are underperforming and look vulnerable. Elida Beauty, including TIGI, Timotei and St Ives, mooted to be up for sale, should be unequivocally put on the block. The company declined to comment on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unless it can bulk up its oral-care business—this was one of the reasons for its $60.4 billion tilt at GSK’s consumer arm almost two years ago—then brands such as Signal toothpaste also look peripheral. Some of its cleaning and laundry products, such as Domestos and Comfort, might fit better with rival Reckitt Benckiser Group. Some ice cream brands, such as Klondike, Breyers and Good Humor, should be hawked, too.

If Schumacher cannot get Unilever motoring up, then he will have to consider a more radical restructuring, most simply by splitting food and non-food businesses. Valued individually on 2024 estimates, the five business units could be worth about €178 billion, ahead of Unilever’s unified enterprise value of about €135 billion.

There would be some extra costs associated with the split, perhaps about €10 billion. But greater management focus on each arm, and being freed from the sluggish Unilever culture, should offset that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors are underwhelmed by Schumacher’s plan. Even with Nestle losing some of its shine recently, Unilever remains at a discount to its Swiss rival on a forward price-to-earnings ratio.

To close the gap, Schumacher needs to achieve the seemingly impossible at Unilever: expand the amount of Axe deodorant and Lux soap that it can sell. Successive CEOs have pledged to turbo-charge sales, only to not deliver. The latest leader must be different if Unilever is to continue in its current form. ©bloomberg

