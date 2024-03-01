Twin tracks: The Reliance-Disney union also has a romantic angle
Summary
- This media joint venture will shake up India’s online app and TV broadcast markets, no doubt, but the story to watch may be how the two partners blend skills and converge on values held dear by showbiz.
Unlike motorized carriages, motion pictures caught on like wildfire after they first showed up in India. This was more than a century ago, even before the ‘talkies’ era of movies. The difference lay not just in a mass-market desire to be moved by stories more than wheels. For a film, the cost of serving every extra customer is tiny compared to its production budget, so reaching far and wide is cheap and profitable; in contrast, car-making bears heavy variable costs in addition to fixed, as each car is costly to make, which limits how many are cranked out. Offering digital fare across the internet is cheaper still, so much so that it amplifies the classic cinema advantage of a widely cast net for eyeballs. Especially keen to capitalize on this returns-to-scale reset has been Reliance, with its digital pivot of the past decade. In US-based Disney, it has found a partner for a joint venture (JV) that could lead and possibly dominate India’s web viewing and TV broadcast market. Look again, and we may even be able to spot a common backstory—like the twin-separation trope of Hindi cinema—that could give their alliance an air of romance.