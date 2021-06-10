Twitter and the Centre must both comply with Indian law

But how should the government react to partial compliance and a request for more time? One response would be to insist on full compliance immediately at the cost of losing ‘intermediary’ status, as the guidelines prescribe. Without intermediary protection, Twitter will almost certainly exit India—much in the way that The Coca-Cola Company exited when it was asked to reveal its secret formula. Should this happen, it will be akin to another episode of ‘retrospective taxation’ for foreign investors, which had caused a widespread outcry. India’s ties with the US will also be impacted. Since Twitter is in the business of free speech, such an act will further reduce our rankings on global democratic and freedom indices, taking them closer to those of Nigeria, or Russia, or China, which have reacted in ‘strong’ ways to these social media companies. In addition, Twitter plays a rather large role in our political dialogue. Losing it overnight will hurt citizens who find it useful to obtain medical supplies, and will damage political parties that use ‘cyber cells’ for mass communication.