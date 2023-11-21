Twitter didn’t, can X survive Elon Musk?
Summary
- The trigger for the pullout by advertisers was Elon Musk’s recent endorsement of a weird conspiracy theory associated with racist antisemitic groups
Apple, IBM, Disney, Warner Brothers, Comcast/NBCU, Paramount, Discovery - that's only some of the major advertisers who have abandoned X (formerly Twitter) en masse in the past few days. Most of these companies say they have “paused" advertising on X, but this is the busy season and there's no timeline to suggest how long these pauses might last.