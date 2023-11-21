Twitter didn’t, can X survive Elon Musk?

Ads in proximity to inappropriate content are the kiss of death for advertisers. It is especially important not to get this wrong online, where context is so crucial. The European Commission cited concerns on this front in freezing ads on X “we have concerns that such content appears in an inappropriate context and thus affects the effectiveness of our communication." This is why platforms like YouTube and X “demonetise" controversial content and refuse to place ads in proximity to such content, even when they don't remove the content.