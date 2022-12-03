Two big cyberattacks tell us India needs something more than tech

Some questions that arise are: since the right of way for laying underground cables is a highly valued commodity, how come the ground above the cables is not protected from random digging? How come there are no other cables that serve as redundancy? Shouldn’t there be redundancy in the form of microwave links and via satellite? How can the cloud connectivity of vital installations in India be left hostage to those who wield a backhoe with the same sense of responsibility with which a bull might inspect wares in a China shop?