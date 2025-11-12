Two Indias: Extreme deprivation and lofty economic goals reveal stark disparities that must be addressed
There are parts of India where people still live in stark deprivation. We must not lose sight of them amid all the talk of artificial intelligence, high-tech medical procedures and fast economic growth. The benefits of growing GDP and technology must reach all.
Indu said there is no forgiveness, referring to herself and then to the rest of us. Fifty years after growing up around those places, she was back. About two and half hours’ drive from the airport where we landed, we stopped at a viewing point, which could have been made only by someone with a sense of the grotesque.