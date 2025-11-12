We sat in the long veranda of the decrepit school. Twenty people from the village of 52 households and us. There were no children in the group; we saw a few later, one ill in delirium and some playing. And no elderly in the group, because “everyone dies before 50". None seemed taller than five feet two inches, their thighs as thick as our arms. A glance enough to show you hunger, if you are willing to see. No need for research on nutritional status.