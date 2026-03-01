Two rules for fraud victims. IDFC Bank shows how some cases see swift action

What would actually change behaviour is what might be called visible punishment, not merely the filing of cases that drag on for years, but swift, public, headline-making arrests and convictions that create genuine fear among would-be fraudsters. The mathematics of cyber fraud currently favours the criminal: the expected value of stealing, given the near certainty of keeping most of the money, far exceeds the risk of punishment. Until that calculation changes, no amount of awareness campaigning will make a meaningful dent.