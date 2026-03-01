The IDFC First Bank fraud has angered many people. I am angry too. But the more interesting question is this: why exactly are people angry?
Two rules for fraud victims. IDFC Bank shows how some cases see swift action
SummaryOrdinary citizens rarely see their stolen money recovered. IDFC Bank’s swift action highlights a stark contrast in how fraud is handled.
