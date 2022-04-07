Two ways India can help stabilize Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its 2021 Article IV consultation report on Sri Lanka in March 2022. The report is somewhat predictable, constructed with the usual IMF building blocks and advocates the time-tested formula of fiscal prudence, tax restructuring, economic reforms and debt management -- which are all logical and necessary for the revival of the Sri Lankan economy. But, what it doesn’t do is figure out how the country can get back to a revenue path, without which none of the prescriptions can be implemented. Sure, IMF may provide a line of credit to help Sri Lanka overcome its balance of payments crisis, but it still doesn’t put the economy back on a sustainable path to future growth. In short, the island nation needs revenues first before any of IMF’s recommendations can be implemented.