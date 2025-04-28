Mint Quick Edit | Pakistan is caught in a time warp
SummaryVoices from across the border make it clear that Pakistan’s power establishment is stuck in the past. It must quit hoary obsessions and turn to the future. A stopwatch is ticking on this endeavour.
It’s a matter of deep dismay that Pakistan’s power establishment has amped up its rhetoric on not just the hollow “two-nation theory" but also on an equally flaky analogy of governance from the early days of Islamic history. This was evident in a speech by its army chief Asim Munir shortly before the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.