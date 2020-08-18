UAE strategy meets US and Israeli opportunity

Their cause does resonate forcefully with the Arab people at large, which is why governments have been reluctant to formalise links with Israel. However, the UAE and most Gulf Arab states maintain tight control over their small populations and have little to fear from dissident voices. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, has a large population of over 20 million, many of whom are deeply attached to the Palestinian cause. Hence, Saudi Arabia is likely to hold back from ties with Israel for now.