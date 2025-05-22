Mint Quick Edit | Uber’s pre-ride tips aren’t tips
SummaryIndia’s Central Consumer Protection Authority has Uber under scrutiny for nudging users to tip drivers before their rides. Consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has made a valid point. Are these something else being masked as tips?
Cab aggregator Uber has fallen into the consumer protection regulator’s crosshairs. India’s Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which is an arm of the consumer affairs ministry, has issued it a notice for nudging ride hailers to tip drivers in advance of their rides.