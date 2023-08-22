UDAN is slogan-worthy but in need of a rethink

UDAN is slogan-worthy but in need of a rethink3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:25 PM IST
India’s air map has hardly expanded, flying remains out of reach for most and this scheme has shown how tough it is to defy market forces. We must weigh its costs and benefits closely
India’s Ude Deshka Aam Naagrik, a subsidy scheme launched in 2016, was cleverly named in Hindi to mean ‘the country’s common citizen shall fly’ and also yield the acronym UDAN (‘flight’). As it captures an aspiration, it isn’t a literal misnomer. Our vast majority still cannot afford air travel, but it could yet happen someday. The scheme’s aim was to pin many more airports on our map of air-links by offering airlines funds to plug viability gaps for a bunch of unserved—or under-plied—routes they were asked to bid for. A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) says 2.5 million passengers took these UDAN routes in 2022-23. This is a sliver of our domestic air traffic, which, placed at 136 million fliers that year, shows a distinct big-city skew. Only 260 UDAN flights are in operation today, a fraction of those cleared for take-off, going by government data. The CAG audit offers a dismal picture of steep drops, as if this outreach project hit one air-pocket after another. Of the 774 routes awarded in its first three phases, more than half could not make a start; of those that did get off the ground, less than a third lasted all three years of the deal’s period; and of these, less than half kept going. Although covid dealt aviation a heavy blow, the later phases of UDAN are unlikely to have fared any better, a reason the ministry of civil aviation has initiated a relook at the package.