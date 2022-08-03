UDAN spurred development by opening up Indian skies4 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:22 PM IST
A scheme to bring air travel within popular reach has shown the benefits of growth through inclusion
Five years of India’s regional air connectivity scheme, UDAN, would call for celebrations as well as a look at the lessons learnt since its launch. UDAN, short for Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (‘the country’s common residents will fly’), has provided affordable air services to citizens across the length and breadth of India. Till mid-July 2022, UDAN had operationalized 425 routes, connecting 68 destinations. More than 10 million people have availed the benefits of affordable air travel to these destinations, which had been left unserved or underserved earlier. By 2024-25, the number is expected to double. The success of UDAN has effected a paradigm shift in the nation’s psyche vis-a-vis air travel. It has democratized this mode of transport.