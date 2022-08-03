UDAN spurred development by opening up Indian skies

In 2016, India’s top six airports handled 65% of the country’s air traffic. This skewed pattern of growth in aviation, concentrated on metro routes, is finally in the process of rectification. Since UDAN’s implementation, the share of non-metro airports in the domestic passenger pie has increased. Airlines have been putting these emerging destinations on their route maps as traffic grows. Darbhanga in Bihar, Jharsuguda in Odisha, Shillong in Meghalaya, Kishangarh in Rajasthan, Jagadalpur in Chhattisgarh and Hubli in Karnataka, with large rural catchment areas, are a few shining examples of the non-metro growth model of aviation. This has helped reduce the disparity between urban and rural areas. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned recently, UDAN fits well into the framework of “growth through inclusion".

