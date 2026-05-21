Uday Kotak’s call for investing at home lays bare Indian companies' short-termism

Builder first

Kotak hits the nail on the head when he says India financialized too early. One only has to look at Kerala's healthcare sector—arguably the best in the country—for the most visible impact of early financialization. The state had a healthy mix of public and private hospitals providing affordable, high-quality healthcare to everyone. In the past few years, however, the influx of ARPP (average revenue per patient)-chasing investors has lured doctors and technicians away from smaller hospitals to higher-paying jobs, driven up patient costs, and edged out small suppliers of consumables and devices.