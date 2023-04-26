Uday Kotak, 64, is a banker’s banker. Someone who professionals turn to for sage advice. Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB), which he played prime mover in setting up, has been a case study in going by the book on banking safety. It’s to his credit that no scandal has arisen at the bank under his leadership. Indeed, his stature in finance circles, not least for his views and observations, remains enviable among peers. His expertise is sought at the highest levels of financial governance. He was tapped to help save IL&FS, for example, and head a panel of the Securities and Exchange Board of India on corporate governance. Stakeholders in his bank would likely be pleased by news that he may stay on as a non-executive director on its board after he retires as managing director and CEO by December end. This, however, might fall afoul of a rule laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under which promoter CEOs must leave once their terms in office end. On Wednesday, Mint reported that the regulator is examining whether Kotak’s re-appointment would pass muster.

According to RBI’s April 2021 guidelines, promoter chiefs can occupy a bank’s corner office only for 12 years, with leeway of three years more if deemed in its best interest. If they want to run the bank again, they must stay aloof for a cooling-off period of three years, with all links snapped. And all this would be subject to an age cap of 70 years. KMB, though, could argue that its founder CEO is not looking to return as its boss, so no cooling off period is applicable. While RBI rules do not forbid a promoter chief from being appointed as a non-executive member of the board, it could also defeat a regulatory purpose. As clear from an RBI discussion paper floated in June 2020, the rule’s general intent was to limit the influence of promoters on bank operations beyond a point, a safety measure to reduce space for power abuse at a business licensed to take deposits. If an influential top leader who is identified closely with a bank stays around, a new chief executive may find it hard to exercise autonomy. In its pitch to shareholders on Kotak’s staying-on proposal that won 99% approval, KMB alluded to a critical role he’d play in the context of today’s global scenario as the bank sought to catalyse India’s economic growth. This sounds like a role beyond his presence as an owner of a chunk of KMB’s equity, the mandatory dilution of which has also been under RBI watch.

Should a prima facie divergence in rule interpretation acquire the proportions of a clash between KMB’s ownership and the sector’s regulation, it could be argued that RBI rules are rather too restrictive. Recall that fixed tenures for top posts came in only after the Yes Bank fiasco under its founder-boss Rana Kapoor. In Kotak’s case, not only is his record free of blemish, his bank’s success has earned him a rare reputation—as an institution builder. This is why it would be a tribute to his big accomplishment as an eminent banker if he opts for retirement next year. By definition, an institution must rise above the individuals who built it. This is the test that lies ahead for KMB. And it’s for Kotak’s successors in the corner office to see it through. Meanwhile, we await clarity over RBI’s stance on his board membership. What happens at this bank will set a precedent for others and so the rules must always be crystal clear.