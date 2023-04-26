Kotak’s bank should be tested as an institution2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Uday Kotak can be credited with the creation of an institution, no less. Should he withdraw from its running in line with an RBI rule, it would be a tribute to his own accomplishment
Uday Kotak, 64, is a banker’s banker. Someone who professionals turn to for sage advice. Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB), which he played prime mover in setting up, has been a case study in going by the book on banking safety. It’s to his credit that no scandal has arisen at the bank under his leadership. Indeed, his stature in finance circles, not least for his views and observations, remains enviable among peers. His expertise is sought at the highest levels of financial governance. He was tapped to help save IL&FS, for example, and head a panel of the Securities and Exchange Board of India on corporate governance. Stakeholders in his bank would likely be pleased by news that he may stay on as a non-executive director on its board after he retires as managing director and CEO by December end. This, however, might fall afoul of a rule laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under which promoter CEOs must leave once their terms in office end. On Wednesday, Mint reported that the regulator is examining whether Kotak’s re-appointment would pass muster.