Kotak’s bank should be tested as an institution

According to RBI’s April 2021 guidelines, promoter chiefs can occupy a bank’s corner office only for 12 years, with leeway of three years more if deemed in its best interest. If they want to run the bank again, they must stay aloof for a cooling-off period of three years, with all links snapped. And all this would be subject to an age cap of 70 years. KMB, though, could argue that its founder CEO is not looking to return as its boss, so no cooling off period is applicable. While RBI rules do not forbid a promoter chief from being appointed as a non-executive member of the board, it could also defeat a regulatory purpose. As clear from an RBI discussion paper floated in June 2020, the rule’s general intent was to limit the influence of promoters on bank operations beyond a point, a safety measure to reduce space for power abuse at a business licensed to take deposits. If an influential top leader who is identified closely with a bank stays around, a new chief executive may find it hard to exercise autonomy. In its pitch to shareholders on Kotak’s staying-on proposal that won 99% approval, KMB alluded to a critical role he’d play in the context of today’s global scenario as the bank sought to catalyse India’s economic growth. This sounds like a role beyond his presence as an owner of a chunk of KMB’s equity, the mandatory dilution of which has also been under RBI watch.