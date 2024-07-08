UK election: Starmer could yet prove that hard work trumps charisma
Summary
- A big challenge facing Starmer is an erosion of public trust in government and politicians, a problem compounded by a decade of scandals under the Conservative Party’s rule. Rescuing the UK economy from a Brexit-worsened slump isn’t easy, so maybe Britons shouldn’t rush to judge his administration.
Consider a country whose economy has suffered due to years of lower productivity growth than its peers, high inequality and low private investment. To compound its problems, it is not part of dynamic free-trade zones, which would lower its tariffs, push its industry to be more competitive and reduce friction for goods crossing borders.