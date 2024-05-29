UK election ahead: Contradictions bedevil Conservatives' tenure in power
Summary
- Rishi Sunak’s party faces steep odds. Bungled Tory policies on trade and immigration—think Brexit and Rwanda—have served the UK badly, but Indians still have some reason to thank Britain’s Conservative Party.
In a country where small talk is usually about the weather, the seemingly South Asian monsoonal downpour that coincided with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of the UK election scheduled for 4 July still made for a spectacularly awkward statement outside 10 Downing Street.