UK election ahead: Contradictions bedevil Conservatives' tenure in power

Former prime minister Theresa May’s first bilateral trip to New Delhi in November 2016, just months after taking over, to kick-start talks over a free trade agreement (FTA) with India always struck me as something out of a P.G. Wodehouse novel. Imagine walking out of the largest trade grouping in the world with your neighbours and then seeking a deal with a government that’s among the most unenthusiastic about free trade. It seemed akin to professing to be afraid of water and then leaping into a surging river.