Storm in a teacup: Should Indian workers in the UK be exempt from payroll tax?
SummaryThe India-UK free trade agreement spurred celebration in India, not least because it created more favourable conditions for Indian workers in the UK. Criticism in Britain of their national insurance exemption is misplaced.
For the second time in little more than six months, Britain's Labour government finds itself mired in a controversy over national insurance contributions. The latest row may be contrived, but it illustrates the murkiness and confusion surrounding a tax that tens of millions of people pay—but almost no one understands.