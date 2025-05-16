Storm in a teacup: Should Indian workers in the UK be exempt from payroll tax?

In theory, national insurance contributions fund Britain’s social security benefits—principally the state pension. Eligibility depends on payment history: You need 35 qualifying years to receive the full entitlement (currently £230.25 per week, equivalent to about $304), and 10 years to get anything at all. This creates an obvious issue of fairness for employees posted temporarily by overseas companies. They may be forced to pay into systems in two countries simultaneously—and, in the UK, for benefits that they will never receive.