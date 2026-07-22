The UK's new chancellor of the exchequer was a surprise pick but are bond investors reassured?

You have to hand it to Andy Burnham: the brand-new UK prime minister loves a surprise. After days of Westminster scuttlebutt that the contest to become his chancellor of the exchequer was a two-horse race between ‘fiscal hawk’ Shabana Mahmood and soft-left market frightener Ed Miliband, he has opted for one of the outside bets.
Former defence secretary John Healey will take the reins of Britain’s finances. This is just weeks after he quit Keir Starmer’s government, declaring war on the Treasury that he now heads for not coughing up the money to keep the nation safe.
The choice is intriguing for both fiscal hawks and military ones. It implies that Burnham has agreed to a significant boost in the UK’s armed forces budget, news that might ease his path to cordial relations with the US. Ukraine will be delighted, too, if Britain remains a staunch ally in more than just diplomatic terms.