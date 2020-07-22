UK’s insolvency reforms can show India the way

Reforms to the scheme provisions of the Companies Act will provide an enabling framework for Indian companies to resolve and restructure their debts and avoid the spate of insolvencies that may occur after the period for which the IBC is suspended comes to an end. A free-standing moratorium will allow companies a ‘calm period’ to work out a resolution. Further, having introduced a modern cross-class cram down provision as part of our insolvency law in the IBC, lawmakers should not hesitate to make similar provisions in the scheme process. Historically, schemes have been frustrated by persons who have no real economic value in the resolution. The success of the IBC is owed in no small measure to the decision-making being confined to the financial creditors as a single class. It is time to replicate the successful features of the IBC in the Companies Act to create an alternative resolution mechanism that is equally effective.