Can India’s defence apparatus keep up with the latest revolution in military affairs?
As drone warfare reshapes battlefields around the world, India must augment its air and missile defence systems with drones. We need local tech for all types—from eyes in the sky and cheap decoys to lethal combat drones that can fly in coordination with manned fighters.
On 1 June 2025, a number of transport trucks parked within range of selected Russian airbases silently sprang into action. Roofs slid back to reveal hidden launchers and wave upon wave of small first-person-view (FPV) drones lifted off. By evening, TV channels had footage of burnt aircraft and damaged facilities across Russia. It was Ukraine’s most audacious strike of the war.