Ukraine exodus is a stark reminder of India’s weakness in higher education

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It is high time that India not only leveraged the soft power provided by its vast student population overseas but also worked more seriously to protect the interest of students abroad. Consular officials need to be both trained and sensitized to students’ needs and concerns
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Dying in a foreign land in the middle of a war is now the latest risk faced by the over one million students studying abroad. Being stranded without recourse in the middle of a conflict--like thousands of Indian medical students in Ukraine-- has joined a long laundry list of woes for Indian students abroad, including fake colleges and universities, sudden closures, arrests by foreign authorities and racist violence.
Dying in a foreign land in the middle of a war is now the latest risk faced by the over one million students studying abroad. Being stranded without recourse in the middle of a conflict--like thousands of Indian medical students in Ukraine-- has joined a long laundry list of woes for Indian students abroad, including fake colleges and universities, sudden closures, arrests by foreign authorities and racist violence.
The plight of more than two thousand Indian students in Canada’s Quebec province after three colleges abruptly downed shutters--after collecting millions of dollars in fees--highlights the continuing risks that hundreds of thousands of Indian students studying overseas face.
The plight of more than two thousand Indian students in Canada’s Quebec province after three colleges abruptly downed shutters--after collecting millions of dollars in fees--highlights the continuing risks that hundreds of thousands of Indian students studying overseas face.
Earlier this month, three Canadian colleges – M College in Montreal, CDE College in Sherbrooke and CCSQ College in Longueuil – informed students that they were shutting shop. The three colleges have also filed for bankruptcy protection under Canadian law, leaving negligible chances of these students recovering the fees that they have paid up.
As thousands of panicked students flooded the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and other consulates, the government has responded (as it has to other recent student-related crises) with an advisory, which essentially directs students to pursue their case with Quebec’s Ministry of Higher Education. And has added a ‘caveat emptor’ (buyer beware) warning to students to cross-check the credentials of the institutions they apply to as well as to double-check credentials before paying up any money.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
That, of course, will not help the students who have already lost their funds. In fact, there have been repeated instances of fake universities, and dubious fly-by-night operators attempting to cash in on the eternal hunger for not just a quality education, but the opportunity to migrate abroad, which drives lakhs of Indian students abroad every year.
Today, more than a million Indian students are enrolled in overseas universities. Indian students spent nearly $30 billion in fees in 2019. That figure – with applications for 2022 fall admissions already doubling over covid-hit 2021 numbers according to admissions advisory portals – is set to hit a whopping $80 billion by 2024, according to Redseer Consulting, with more than five lakh students heading abroad every year. So, Indian parents are already paying more than double what Indian importers paid for electronic and electrical equipment imports in 2020. By category, payment for studies abroad already figures among India’s top 10 import payments.
Given the numbers, it is astonishing that there is no policy or regulatory oversight over this thriving shadow industry. Yes, industry, because more than 70% of Indian students overseas are enrolled in lesser-known colleges, many of them nothing more than degree shops designed to bilk unwary foreign students. They operate as part of a well-oiled machine which includes “recruiters" who trawl smaller towns for potential victims, fraud councillors who push students to seek admissions in such places, and immigration and visa touts who falsely present overseas studies as an easy route to migrating abroad. In fact, in 2019, The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency had arrested 90 students, mostly from India, for violation of visa norms, by luring them to enrol in a fake university!
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The playbook is almost identical to the atrocities that migrant Indian labour faced at the hands of touts and agents before the government started working with target governments to build some kind of protection for Indian workers abroad and also provide rescue and relief in emergencies.
However, students have no such facility, as was evident in the Ukraine crisis. It was only the plight of students as seen on viral social media posts which pushed the government into active rescue operations, even as troll factories went into overdrive on victim-blaming. The ministry of external affair’s MADAD portal (MEA in aid of Diaspora in Distress), which was opened for student registrations after parliamentary outcry post the arrest incident, shows a scant 23,492 students have registered on it so far.
It is high time that India not only leveraged the soft power provided by its vast student population overseas but also worked more seriously to protect the interest of students abroad. Consular officials need to be both trained and sensitized to students’ needs and concerns. India’s trade diplomacy must also include higher education as a major component and ensure that fly-by-night operatives do not fleece Indian parents of their hard-earned money.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rather than blame students for going abroad – as was done in the initial stages of the Ukraine crisis – the government needs to introspect on the reasons underlying this great flight of capital and talent. It needs to invest seriously in creating more affordable access to higher education, particularly in STEM fields, and also ensure that private universities are held to reasonable quality standards.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!