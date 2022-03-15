Ukraine exodus is a stark reminder of India’s weakness in higher education

Given the numbers, it is astonishing that there is no policy or regulatory oversight over this thriving shadow industry. Yes, industry, because more than 70% of Indian students overseas are enrolled in lesser-known colleges, many of them nothing more than degree shops designed to bilk unwary foreign students. They operate as part of a well-oiled machine which includes “recruiters" who trawl smaller towns for potential victims, fraud councillors who push students to seek admissions in such places, and immigration and visa touts who falsely present overseas studies as an easy route to migrating abroad. In fact, in 2019, The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency had arrested 90 students, mostly from India, for violation of visa norms, by luring them to enrol in a fake university!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}