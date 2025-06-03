Ukraine is winning the shadow war
Seth Cropsey , Harry Halem , Barrons 4 min read 03 Jun 2025, 02:36 PM IST
Summary
Russia’s war against the West takes place largely off the battlefield. Ukraine is winning that fight, too, Seth Cropsey and Harry Halem write in a guest commentary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ukraine’s spectacular attacks on Russia’s strategic air fleet on June 1 was a triumph of intelligence capacity. Ukraine is now winning the shadow war with Russia. If Europe and the U.S. support it by actively applying pressure to Russia, Russia may soon be forced to return to the negotiating table with serious ceasefire conditions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story