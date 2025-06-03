Ukraine is winning the shadow war

Ukraine could conduct this operation in part because of divisions within Russian society. Russia is a multiethnic empire masquerading as a modern Slavic ethnostate. Per census data, 30% of Russians are non-Slavic; the true proportion is likely higher. There are long-term grievances within many of these groups, most clearly in the North Caucasus. In turn, Russia beyond St. Petersburg and Moscow is extraordinarily deprived. This has created a fertile recruiting ground for the Russian military, but has also offered Ukraine opportunities.