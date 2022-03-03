Ukraine may represent an existential crisis for Russia

The Cold War was actually beneficial to LDCs. For example, India had poor political relations with the US in the 1960s and was much closer to the Soviet bloc. Yet, during the war with China (1962) and the great drought of 1965-66, it was the US that came to the rescue: India was the world’s largest democracy and had to be helped. Some have called this a ‘democratic dividend’. To cut a long story short, the Cold War led to a globally-stable political system. This was disturbed by the USSR’s Mikhail Gorbachev in the late 1980s with his ‘perestroika’ (restructuring). The disturbance led the EU to announce an expansion from 15 to 27 members, to bring in the now politically-footloose countries of east Europe. This process began in 1989 with the fall of the Berlin Wall, with the consumer prosperity of the democratic bloc an obvious attraction. Most other countries followed, though China stayed communist while adopting a free-market mechanism that would help it benefit from world trade. This ambivalence is China’s current internal contradiction.

