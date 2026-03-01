On 24 February 2022, Russian forces crossed into Ukraine with the objective of demilitarizing the country and deterring Kyiv from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Russian strategic planners expected a Ukrainian collapse within a fortnight.
Ukraine-Russia War: A peace formula will need to balance Russia’s great-power prestige with Ukraine’s sovereignty
SummaryFour years of war have led to a stalemate. As fragile peace talks inch forward, territory, security guarantees and ceasefire terms remain hold-ups. The challenge is to craft a lasting settlement that doesn’t eviscerate Ukraine’s sovereignty while giving Russia a face-saving exit.
