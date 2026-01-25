Ukraine will be the business opportunity of the decade
Once peace takes hold, Ukraine will become one of the world’s most dynamic emerging economies, Howard J. Shatz writes in a guest commentary.
President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky met in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday to discuss an end to Russia’s war. No concrete plans were drawn up, but both leaders emerged optimistic about their progress. Attention should now turn to what peace might bring—not just for security, but for business. When the fighting stops, the most promising opportunities for U.S. companies won’t be in Russia, but in Ukraine.