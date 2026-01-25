Ukraine will be the business opportunity of the decade

Russia faces a grim economic outlook. Its wartime economy, highly distorted and slowing, has become more centralized and less productive. Its rule of law is weak, and it lacks reliable contract enforcement. It isn’t clear that Russian leadership even wants to take on the monumental challenge of converting from a wartime to a civilian economy. Western sanctions are likely to continue for years, too. There are still business opportunities to be found in Russia, but are likely open only to the largest players who can bear high risks.