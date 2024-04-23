Ukraine’s US lifeline: Is it just a straw clutch?
Summary
- The latest effort by the US Congress to channel billions of dollars in aid to Ukrainian war efforts may be adequate for now, but that can’t mask the fact that Kyiv’s American support has been wearing out. A change in the White House may even end US aid.
Finally, the United States’ polity has found the resolve to pass a much-delayed aid package for Ukraine after wrangling over it for months, even as the situation for Ukraine has been going from bad to worse on the battlefield against Russia. This much-needed $61 billion package, which includes air defence systems, mid- to long-range missiles and artillery shells, along with more than $9 billion of economic assistance, got the approval of the US House of Representatives last week by 311 votes to 112. Though this support looks strong, it obscures a bitter divide within the Republican party.