Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Why are so many wealthy Indians leaving?

Livemint 1 min read 28 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
It may be a result of the quality of life failing to rise along with our economy. (AFP)
It may be a result of the quality of life failing to rise along with our economy. (AFP)

Summary

  • A survey by Kotak Private Banking found that a fifth of India’s ultra high net-worth individuals are either on their way out or plan to. Embarrassing as this is, we need a clear grasp of both push and pull factors behind this.

One in every five ultra-high net worth individuals in India is either in the process of migrating overseas or plans to, according to a survey by Kotak Private Banking, a unit of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Also Read: Equity analysis: India’s billionaire boom isn’t a sign of a hunky-dory economy

Its study found a higher propensity to migrate among professionals than entrepreneurs or those who inherited their wealth. Also, the rich aged between 36 and 40 years were more likely to pack up and leave, as well as those above 61. The preferred destinations included the US, UK, Australia, Canada and the UAE.

Also Read: Manu Joseph: Why nobody talks about India’s ‘brain drain’ anymore

The motives are many, such as their quest for an improved standard of living in general or better healthcare, education and lifestyles in particular, as the survey found. While India has been making leaps in many spheres, it is embarrassing that so many of our best placed are looking to depart.

Also Read: Inequality alert: India’s economy appears to be getting even more K-shaped

This may be a result of the quality of life failing to rise along with our economy. High pollution, overcrowding, unclean cities and other frustrations are probably some of the push factors at play. India’s world-beating GDP growth rate must translate to more comfortable lives for everyone at some point. The balance of people wanting to enter or exit is an informal but telling indicator.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue