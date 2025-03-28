Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Why are so many wealthy Indians leaving?
Summary
- A survey by Kotak Private Banking found that a fifth of India’s ultra high net-worth individuals are either on their way out or plan to. Embarrassing as this is, we need a clear grasp of both push and pull factors behind this.
One in every five ultra-high net worth individuals in India is either in the process of migrating overseas or plans to, according to a survey by Kotak Private Banking, a unit of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
