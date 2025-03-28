Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Why are so many wealthy Indians leaving?

Mint Quick Edit | Why are so many wealthy Indians leaving?

Livemint

  • A survey by Kotak Private Banking found that a fifth of India’s ultra high net-worth individuals are either on their way out or plan to. Embarrassing as this is, we need a clear grasp of both push and pull factors behind this.

It may be a result of the quality of life failing to rise along with our economy.
Gift this article

One in every five ultra-high net worth individuals in India is either in the process of migrating overseas or plans to, according to a survey by Kotak Private Banking, a unit of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

One in every five ultra-high net worth individuals in India is either in the process of migrating overseas or plans to, according to a survey by Kotak Private Banking, a unit of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Also Read: Equity analysis: India’s billionaire boom isn’t a sign of a hunky-dory economy

Its study found a higher propensity to migrate among professionals than entrepreneurs or those who inherited their wealth. Also, the rich aged between 36 and 40 years were more likely to pack up and leave, as well as those above 61. The preferred destinations included the US, UK, Australia, Canada and the UAE.

Also Read: Equity analysis: India’s billionaire boom isn’t a sign of a hunky-dory economy

Its study found a higher propensity to migrate among professionals than entrepreneurs or those who inherited their wealth. Also, the rich aged between 36 and 40 years were more likely to pack up and leave, as well as those above 61. The preferred destinations included the US, UK, Australia, Canada and the UAE.

Also Read: Manu Joseph: Why nobody talks about India’s ‘brain drain’ anymore

The motives are many, such as their quest for an improved standard of living in general or better healthcare, education and lifestyles in particular, as the survey found. While India has been making leaps in many spheres, it is embarrassing that so many of our best placed are looking to depart.

Also Read: Inequality alert: India’s economy appears to be getting even more K-shaped

This may be a result of the quality of life failing to rise along with our economy. High pollution, overcrowding, unclean cities and other frustrations are probably some of the push factors at play. India’s world-beating GDP growth rate must translate to more comfortable lives for everyone at some point. The balance of people wanting to enter or exit is an informal but telling indicator.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.