Ultra-slum dwellers must be given access to welfare provisions
Summary
- Food, water, health, housing, sanitation and education are basic needs that nobody living in India should be deprived of. Yet, we have large numbers of people living in squalid urban shanties without much help.
The open sewer runs straight for 10 kilometres. In a gorge about 8 metres deep and 50 metres wide, with sides sloping such that 20 metres of its width in the middle is flat. The 6-metre-wide sewer is in the middle of this flat stretch. An elevated highway runs over this gorge for its entire length of 10 kilometres, about 20 metres above the sewer and about 12 metres above the land on the banks of the gorge.